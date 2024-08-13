A union says 400 council workers, mostly women, are set to launch legal claims over unequal pay – but the council says it has still not been given details of the claims.

GMB says it has lodged the first tranche of the claims with ACAS, which gives Brighton and Hove City Council a chance to seek a resolution before they go onto an employment tribunal.

It says it has asked the council for a meeting to discuss the claims – but the council says despite multiple requests, it still has not received any details about the claims.

GMB says the claims it has identified could lead to claims of tens of millions of pounds, or more.

Lib Whitfield, GMB senior organiser said: “GMB has lodged the first tranche of 400 legal claims as we back our members fighting for equal pay from Brighton and Hove City Councill and schools. This sex discrimination in how the council pays its staff is serious, systemic and long-running.

“GMB members are leading the way in this battle against discrimination by Brighton and Hove City Council.

“GMB members are in a fight for pay justice and coming together and following GMB’s advice to lodge legal claims. Credit goes to them for standing up for what they deserve.

“Workers in predominantly female roles have been historically underpaid and are owed millions. More claims will follow as more and more people join the campaign.

“GMB expects our members, who are predominantly low paid women, will win the money they are owed after years of unfair and unequal pay.

“GMB is collating the next tranche of legal claims now, which will be submitted over the coming weeks. We will continue to update GMB members on the campaign, so if anyone wishes to receive updates, they should join GMB.”

Jess Gibbons, the council’s chief executive, said: “This council is committed to being a fair and inclusive employer. Our staff are our biggest asset.

“If there are genuine equal pay issues we will address them. We did just that with UNISON on an equal pay settlement related to bank holiday working.

“We have made multiple requests to GMB for information relating to these equal pay claims and are therefore disappointed they have chosen to communicate with the media and submit claims to ACAS without providing us with any information.

“As a council we will do all we can to make sure our staff continue to be treated with fairness and respect.”