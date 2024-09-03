More work is going into making sure residents in council-run high-rise blocks have the right safety information.

Brighton and Hove City Council has produced a High-Rise Building Safety Resident Engagement Strategy in response to the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017.

The document is going before the council’s four housing management panels, the forum for tenant and leaseholder reps to discuss their concerns with councillors and officials.

New rules require the council to work with residents to ensure they feel safe and secure where they live after legal changes following the fire.

And now the Building Safety Regulator wants to make sure that everyone living in a tower block is aware of their rights and responsibilities under building safety laws.

The rules cover “higher-risk buildings” or those that are at least 18 metres or 60 feet high – or seven or more storeys – containing at least two flats.

The council’s head of housing investment and asset management Geof Gage has been appointed as the “principal accountable person” – a post required by the Building Safety Act 2022.

Mr Gage will be required to set up and run a system for dealing with residents’ complaints, produce safety case reports and ensure all building assessment certificates and compliance notices are displayed.

Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said: “We want to make sure our residents feel safe and up to date on the work we will be doing over the coming years and are aware of how to report an issue.

“We want you to know what to do if an incident happens, be aware of your responsibilities in and around your home, plus tell us if we are not listening or getting things right.

“We will activity encourage more residents to get involved in different ways, make information easy to understand and report back our actions in response to your feedback.”

Residents will be contacted to ask their views on decisions that will affect the building and fire safety.

The council’s strategy document said: “We recognise that some decisions will be a higher priority in terms of building safety and, therefore, the timescale for residents to provide their opinions may vary.

“We will provide residents with a timescale in which you should provide your views when writing to you about the specific decision.

“It may not always be practical to consult residents on all matters, for example, where there is an emergency situation which requires an immediate response, emergency repairs or where other statutory authorities (such as East Sussex Fire and Rescue) make recommendations.”

Housing management panel meetings for four different parts of Brighton and Hove are due to take place next week and the week after at different locations.

For more details, go to https://democracy.brighton-hove.gov.uk/mgListCommittees.aspx?bcr=1 and scroll down to the final section, “housing management area panels”.