More than 5cm of rain could fall on Brighton and Hove tomorrow night, the Met Office is warning.

A yellow be aware warning was issued this morning, coming into force from 9pm on Wednesday and lasting until 9am on Thursday.

The warning says: “Whilst there is some uncertainty, and not all areas will be affected, scattered heavy showers on Wednesday evening may merge into longer spells of heavy, showery rain in places through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“Where heavy downpours occur, perhaps thundery in places, accumulations of 20-40 mm are possible in an hour or two, with the small chance of isolated accumulations over 50 mm, potentially impacting the Thursday morning commute in some areas.”