Would you like to live in a park or on a playing field? Well thanks to a council sell-off, two buyers could do just that.

Park House, which sits on the edge of East Brighton Park, is being put up for sale after it became vacant.

Currently split into two flats, it’s being marketed as a development or investment opportunity for £450,000

The advert, written by agents Spencer and Leigh, says: “Located on the fringe of East Brighton Park is this detached red brick period property which has been converted into two large one bedroom self contained flats which now require modernisation and improvement.

“The property has huge potential for further extension into the roof space, subject to the necessary consent, with the option to remodel the internal layout to maximise potential.

“Outside the property has a good size front garden which directly overlooks fields and parkland.”

Also being marketed by Spencer and Leigh is a cottage near Varndean College which the council is also selling off, priced at £375,000.

Located on Stringer Way and surrounded by playing fields, it was earmarked for disposal along with Park House by Brighton and Hove City Council in December last year.

The advert says: “The location has a lovely semi rural feel about it due to the open green spaces which surround it.

“Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate this fantastic cottage which is located in a highly sought after location.”

A committee report said: The council owns a number of residential properties that are … part of farms that historically provided accommodation for farm workers, or are within our parks, schools and cemeteries that historically provided accommodation for employees of the council.

“The historic use is no longer relevant, the properties are surplus to requirements.”

The committee agreed that 20% of the net proceeds of the sale would be reinvested in the city’s downland.

The rest will be used for general capital investment.