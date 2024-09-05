Two kittens were found dumped in a Portlade park this week.

The pair, who are about 12 weeks old, were found in a cat basket and handed into a local vet by a member of the public.

After a thorough check over and a night at the vets, the kittens were then transferred into the care of Wadars animal rescue in Worthing.

Wadars operations manager Tracy Cadman said; “It makes me incredibly angry when people dump animals like this.

“Apparently, the basket had tape around it to keep it closed, so there was absolutely no way that the kittens got there by themselves.

“Despite their ordeal, both kittens appear to be in good health, and whilst they are understandably quite nervous at the moment and are under close observation, they will eventually be looking for new homes.”

Wadars is currently caring for more than 30 cats and kittens at its rehoming centre with another 20 more waiting to be taken in. Since the start of the year the charity has been asked to take in almost 200 cats, many because their owners could no longer afford to look after them.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat or kitten from Wadars should visit the charity’s website www.wadars.co.uk and click on the animal adoption tab or call 01903 247111.