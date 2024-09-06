Plans to redistribute scores of children “like parcels” from popular schools to shore up the budgets of less popular ones have been thwarted.

Three schools – St Luke’s Primary, Goldstone Primary and Patcham Infants – have won their appeals against Brighton and Hove City Council’s plan to shrink their intake.

The Office of the School Adjudicator (OSA) said it would have led to parents of up to 90 children each year being denied a place at the school of their choice.

And it said the council’s stated reason for shrinking the schools – all of which are financially sound – to help undersubscribed schools with budget deficits was not enough to justify the resulting frustration of parental preference.

The council has already said it will no longer pursue the plan, and is instead looking at putting the city’s schools into groups, or federations, so they can work together to tackle budget pressures and falling pupil numbers.

But those plans are in the very early stages, and have already prompted headteachers to walk out of a meeting about them.

With one in four school places set to be unfilled in September next year, the need to find effective solutions to address falling numbers is increasingly urgent.

In the OSA’s report for St Luke’s Primary School’s appeal, a parent who lodged their own appeal against the plans was quoted as saying: “We were told by a council officer … it was hoped to secure an effect that children will be ‘redistributed’ (like parcels) to other schools to protect the budgets and futures of those undersubscribed schools.”

The OSA said it was likely that about 30 families would be denied a first preference place at each school if the plans went ahead.

In its ruling for both the Goldstone and St Luke’s appeals, it concluded: “The reduction in PAN will clearly have some adverse effect on the provision at the school and will certainly significantly frustrate parental preference and so would need powerful justification.

“The justification put forward by the LA is that the reduction in PAN at the school would lead to a significant increase in the number of pupils attending other, undersubscribed, maintained primary schools I have seen little evidence that this objective would be met to an extent that would justify the resulting frustration of parental preference.

“Consequently, on balance I do not find that the adverse effect on the school and the frustration of parental preference is justified. I therefore uphold this part of the objection.”

The parent who joined the appeal against shrinking St Luke’s also uncovered via a Freedom of Information request the fact that nurseries had not been consulted on the plans – despite the council claiming they had been.

The OSA said this meant the consultation had not been carried out correctly – but also said this had not had a material impact on its outcome.

The report also noted the report outlined various reasons not to shrink another school, Queens Park, which also applied to St Luke’s, such as the absence of a ward councillor and a balanced budget – but did not include these factors when discussing the pros and cons of shrinking the latter school.

Councillor Jacob Taylor, deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “Our preference was to try and reduce places, to avoid having to close more schools – which we know is painful for pupils, staff and communities.

“We are disappointed with the decision of the adjudicator to overturn three of those proposed PAN reductions, because it will make it harder to manage this issue on a city-wide basis going forward.

“However, it’s worth re-iterating that our overall policy did achieve a reduction in places of 150 across the city – which was important and necessary for the overall sustainability of our primary system.”