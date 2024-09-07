Campaigners fighting the Royal Mail’s planning application to build a new depot in Patcham have asked for the application to be “called in” by the Secretary of State.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee voted to be “minded to grant” the application subject to agreements after three hours of deliberations on Wednesday (4 September).

Patcham resident Paul Mannix submitted the request to Angela Rayner, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

In asking for the application to be called in, Mr Mannix had to put together a “statement of case”

As a result, the Planning Inspectorate is expected to review the application and all accompanying documents and plans before publishing a report.

Mr Mannix, who has dressed up as “Mr Poop” for a protest outside Hove Town Hall on Wednesday, has been campaigning to end the raw sewage floods that already pollute Patcham’s streets.

He is concerned that the problem risks becoming worse now that the Royal Mail has been granted planning permission to build a depot at Patcham Court Farm, in Vale Road.

He said: “I was shocked and appalled at the Planning Committee at Hove Town Hall.

“The chair gave much more time to the Royal Mail speakers when asked questions by local councillors and then refused to give locals more than 30 seconds to answer councillors’ questions.

“The chair ran roughshod over all the evidence that locals provided and overall discrepancies in the Royal Mail’s surveys.

“It is clear from the council’s behaviour that they are willing to risk the safety of Brighton’s tap water because they want Royal Mail’s money for the council-owned Patcham Court Farm.

“The council are selling off the family silver cheaply and the current two depots do not threaten the tap water safety city-wide.

“The Patcham Royal Mail depot, if built, threatens the tap water with contamination for 139,000 properties across the city both at the time of construction and in operation.”

There are four grounds to the request for a call in.