Brighton’s award-winning community pub, the Bevy, is holding an open day this afternoon (Sunday 8 September).

The event runs from 2pm to 5pm at the pub, in Hillside, Moulsecoomb, with live music and activities on offer as well as a barbecue.

The organisers said that they wanted to show people more about what the Bevy does in the community and offer them a chance to join in.

The said: “Enjoy live music, take part in competitions for everyone, explore stalls for each club or activity, celebrate our Bevy Heroes, enjoy our barbecue, plus check out our new ‘public living room’.”

The public living room has been set up by the Camerados, a global movement aimed at helping people to help each other through tough times.

The movement’s ideas or principles include mixing with different people and listening to others without judging or trying to fix them.

The Bevy said: “A camerado can be anyone. Someone who’s halfway between a stranger and a friend – someone who doesn’t know you well and won’t try to solve your problems for you but who listens and has your back.

“We have lots of Camerados here at the Bevy. The Camerados movement is open to anyone. All that is asked is that you try to follow the simple ideas above.

“These have been tried in the toughest of situations and they seem to work. They very much reflect our ethos at the Bevy too.”

The organisations and activities on show at the pub’s open day today include the Seniors’ Club, the Gardening Club, the Disability Disco, the Bevendean Down Parkrun, East Brighton Trust, the Camerados, the Family Fun Thursday Club.

The Bevy also has pool, darts, billiards and toad in the hole teams who will be at the open day too.