A rebuilt house will not be used as a holiday let, councillors were assured after hearing neighbours’ concerns.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee was told that developer Snaps Holiday Ltd would have to apply for a change of use if they wanted to use a new house at 24G Hythe Road, Brighton, as a short-term let.

The company, owned by Laura Napper, 26, and Simon Napper, 36, plans to sell the proposed new house.

Their comments came after a statement from Labour councillor Theresa Fowler who objected to the application on behalf of neighbours.

Councillor Fowler, who represents Hollingdean and Fiveways, said: “One of the main concerns about this is that the owner of the site is www.houseofsnaps.co.uk developments who are specialists in turning old buildings into Airbnb properties.

“The previous owner confirmed to the residents that the developer told them these plans were to convert the stable building and part of number 24 into an Airbnb.

“The development of holiday rentals in residential areas should not to be encouraged because of the noise and disruption it creates to those who have to live alongside them in what is already a densely populated area.”

In the event of planning permission being granted, she asked the committee to attach a condition to prevent the building from being used as a holiday let.

Planning agent Paul Joyce, from Lewis and Co Planning, said that the new house made use of brownfield land by redeveloping an old commercial car garage and warehouse.

Mr Joyce said that the application would result in an attractive smaller house at a more affordable price for people looking to move to the Preston Park area.

He said: “We acknowledge there have been objections from local residents and the ward councillors.

“Unfortunately, these objections seem to be based on rumours about the developer’s intentions for this new house and the stables block conversion.”

Mr Joyce said that the developers owned holiday lets and long-term lets and developed homes for sale but would not let this property on Airbnb.

Labour councillor Alison Thomson said that she was “distraught” at the thought of more holiday lets in Brighton and Hove and asked for assurances that it would not be a short-term let.

Council planning manager Jane Mostyn said that a different class of planning permission would be necessary for a holiday let.

The committee approved the application by seven votes to two.