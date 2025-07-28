A man was rescued by firefighters from a blaze in a basement flat in Brighton this evening (Monday 28 July) and taken to hospital.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines from Preston Circus, Brighton, one from Hove, one from Roedean, in Brighton, and a control unit from Bexhill.

About half an hour after the call-out, everyone was accounted for, with firefighters using one hose-reel jet and a covering jet to put out the blaze.

At about 8.30pm, the fire service said: “At 8.04pm we were called to a flat fire, in Preston Drove, Brighton.

“We currently have four appliances at the scene. Please avoid the area and close all windows and doors.”

Just after 9.30pm, the fire service added: “We remain at the scene of a fire in Preston Drove, Brighton, which has now been scaled back to three appliances.

“Firefighters will remain at the scene and a fire investigation is under way.

“Please continue to avoid the area.”

All fire engines had left the scene by 9.40pm.

The cause of the fire was unclear, with the investigation continuing.