Brighton and Hove Albion have sold Pervis Estupinan to AC Milan in a deal worth almost £18 million.

The 27-year-old Ecuador international joined Albion from Villarreal three years ago for almost £15 million.

Albion said: “Pervis Estupinan has completed a permanent move to AC Milan for undisclosed terms and subject to the usual regulatory processes.

“The defender made 104 appearances for Albion, scoring five goals.”

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “I have enjoyed working with Pervis and he has made a significant contribution to the club during his time here.

“He is at the stage of his career when he wants a fresh challenge and this opportunity to play in Serie A gives him that.

“I’d like to thank Pervis for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Albion added: “The 27-year-old Ecuador international joined Albion in July 2022 and made his debut in a 2-0 win over West Ham United the following month.

“A regular under both Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hürzeler, he made 34 Premier League appearances last season and was part of the squad which played in Europe for the first time in the club’s history in 2023-24.”