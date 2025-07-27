A man was punched in the face in an attack in a branch of McDonald’s in Brighton.

And today (Sunday 27 July) Sussex Police issued a picture of the suspect and asked the public to help identify and trace him.

The force said: “Police would like to talk with this man following an assault in McDonald’s, at Brighton Marina.

“A 46-year-old man was punched in the face which led to a cut to his cheek and his glasses smashed in an altercation just minutes into Sunday morning (20 July).

“We are trying to identify this man in relation to our investigation.

“He was with a friend. Both were aged between 20 and 30 and smartly dressed.

“If you recognise him and know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, quoting serial 28 of 20/7.”