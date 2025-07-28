Two men are due in court charged with killing a sheep, Sussex Police said today (Monday 28 July).

The force said: “Two men have been charged in connection with the killing of a sheep on the South Downs near Ditchling Beacon.

“Police were called on Monday 6 November 2023 to a report of a sheep having been attacked near Ditchling Beacon on the evening of Thursday 2 November.

“An investigation was launched and two men were swiftly arrested.

“Leighton Ashby, 31, of Beckett Road, in Ashford, Kent, and Oakley Hollands, 20, of Mussenden Lane, in Horton Kirby, Kent, have now been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

“They will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 7 August.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “This report was treated with the seriousness it deserved and a thorough investigation was carried out.

“We have also engaged with the owner of the sheep, local farmers and the wider community to provide reassurance and advice.

“I would urge the public not to speculate on the details of this incident while the court process is ongoing.”