As a warm-up for the final show of their highly successful world tour, at Gunnersbury Park in London on 9th August, The Libertines have announced a very special one-off live club show at an undisclosed venue in West London, taking place on Thursday 31st July. The band will take to the stage at 7.30pm and are straight on the bus afterwards for more sold out shows in France and Belgium.

Entrance to the intimate Gunnersbury Park warm-up show is on a first come, first served basis with 250 tickets available priced at £22.50 (including booking fee). To be in with a chance of attending, fans can sign up HERE.

The final, final show of the world tour, and indeed for the foreseeable future, is at Gunnersbury Park in London with support coming from very special guests Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Brighton’s Lambrini Girls and Real Farmer.

This show brings to a close The Libertines’ world tour in support of their No.1 album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, that has seen them sell out shows across the world from Australia – Mexico City, Seoul – France, Germany and now Shepherd’s Bush.

Peter Doherty says: “We are going to take a break, live life a little for a bit and enjoy some time in the wilderness communing with nature, and see where the muse takes us. Hopefully you can make it to the final night of the tour at Gunnersbury Park. It’s gonna be historic. If not, we’ll see you down the road some time. Love Peter X”

What the papers said about The Libertines world tour:

THE TIMES

“23 years on from their first hit, they’re keeping the stripes they’ve earned one of the best British indie rock bands”

THE GUARDIAN

“They are the greatest British rock band of the last 25 years”

NME

“One of the highlights of Glastonbury weekend”

THE SUN

“Two decades in, it feels like The Libertines have only just got started”

LOUDER THAN WAR

“From skiffle to classic rock n roll, through melody and poetry, The Libertines have now firmly established themselves as the nation’s second-most favourite band after Oasis.”

The Libertines are Peter Doherty – vocals/guitar, Carl Barât – vocals/guitar, John Hassall – bass guitar and Gary Powell– drums. The band have released four albums: Up The Bracket (2002); The Libertines (2004); Anthems For Doomed Youth (2015) and All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade (2024).

Tickets for the 9th August show at Gunnersbury Park are still available and can be purchased HERE.

www.thelibertines.com