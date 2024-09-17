Bloody/Bath have announced that their debut album ‘In An Empty Space, I’m Screaming’ will be released on 4th October and in support of that they will be heading out on a 6-date UK tour calling in at Northampton, Sheffield, Manchester, London, Bristol and here in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on Saturday 16th November courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters. Tickets are on sale now and ones for the Brighton date can be purchased HERE.

a bout of sleep paralysis and lyrically cathartic, 'In An Empty Space, I'm Screaming' is feverish, infectious and bewitching. Its cutting guitar lines and catchy melodies bring anthemic indie rock to the forefront, shadowing the true anguish brooding beneath its surface. Kailan's lyrics are displayed honestly like a body cut open for heart-surgery, telling a bleak story of his personal battle with crippling depression and anxiety. A story of someone lost in their own head, imprisoned.

The guitars are nostalgic, the bass thumps and the drums hit hard amongst an ominous atmosphere. Its feelings of dread paired with post-punk revival guitar lines, It brings to mind a strange alternate universe. One in which Bloc Party didn’t know what love was and released their debut Silent Alarm on The Flenser. A strange vibe perhaps, but one it seems people are here for.

Summoned initially by singer-songwriter, Kailan Price, but now a five-piece band, bloody/bath are slowly becoming a cult favourite. Transitioning from their early days as lofi indie rockers, bloody/bath released their debut EP ‘All Love Unfelt’ in 2023, a record that showed them transform into a menacing, spaced out post-punk outfit to acclaim from 6 Music’s Iggy Pop and Steve Lamacq as well as praise from Under The Radar, Destroy/Exist and Louder Than War. They will be releasing their debut record ‘In An Empty Space, I’m Screaming’ in October 2024. FFO: Protomartyr, Eagulls, Beach Fossils

Support for the Brighton concert will come from Francis Pig and Weakday.

