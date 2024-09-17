An art deco music venue on Brighton seafront is planning to paint its exterior green.

Mothership, which owns Patterns on Marine Parade, is applying for permission paint the exterior of the 1920s building sage green, with details such as window frames picked out in a darker green.

It also wants to take off the Patterns lettering, and replace it with Pier Court, the building’s original name.

The application highlights how the building was previously painted different colours in the past, including yellow and green or grey and green when it was occupied by Audio from 2005 to 2015, and turquoise when it was known as Escape from 1996 to 2005.

A black and white photograph from the 1960s, when it was called The Pier, shows it was painted in a darker shade.



The application, written by Seary Architects, says: “The carefully chosen sage green colour is art deco inspired. Studio green [ the darker shade] picks out te art deco decorative detaling and black metal framing has been previously prove to be the original windows and external doors and metal detailing colour.”