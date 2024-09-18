A high end cosmetics company is planning to open a new branch in The Lanes.

Celebrity make up artist Charlotte Tilbury’s cosmetics brand wants to open at 38-39 East Street – previously home to two Parisian clothing stores, the sister companies Maje and Sandro.

A planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council says: The site at 38-39 East Street presents an excellent opportunity for a high quality boutique store with great visibility into the store in a prominent location at the heart of Brighton’s shopping district.

“The current store while a heritage asset and with some notable architectural details is in a poor condition with cracked glazing, decaying sills, stall risers, fascia and pilasters.

“The project is a great opportunity to refurbish the storefront and provide a high quality location for the Charlotte Tilbury brand in Brighton.”

It is asking permission to replace the glazing and refurbish the frontage, including brand logos and hanging signs.