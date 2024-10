Albion take on Spurs in the Premier League at the Amex

With the academy team simply thrashing their Crystal Palace counterparts 10- 0 on Saturday 5th October at Lancing the first team have it all to live up to

Danny Welbeck and Georgina Ruttet start up front for the Seagulls

Before the match Albion will pay tribute to Barry Lloyd who managed the Albion between 1987- 1993 and passed away last week.

Also Seagulls legend Pascal Gross will return to say his farewell to the Amex crowd.