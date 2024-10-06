Brighton and Hove Albion take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the Amex this afternoon (Sunday 6 October).

With the academy team simply thrashing their Crystal Palace counterparts 10-0 yesterday (Saturday 5 October) at Lancing, the first team have it all to live up to.

Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter start up front for the Seagulls.

Before the match, Albion will pay tribute to Barry Lloyd who managed the club from 1987 to 1993 and later served as chief scout. He died last week at the age of 75.

Also, Seagulls legend Pascal Gross will return to say his farewell to the Amex crowd.