Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

Albion threw away a two-goal lead in the dying minutes only to draw with bottom of the table Wolves.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring at the end of the first half.

Georginio Rutter played the ball to Welbeck in the box and he hit home for the second weekend running with a precise shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

Evan Ferguson, on as a sub, put Albion two in front on 85 minutes to give Brighton a seeingly unassailable lead.

But in the 89th minute Rayan Ait-Nouri grabbed what should have been nothing more than a consolation goal.

Five minutes of added time was signalled and Albion pressed forward once more – four on one.

Disastrously, a poor pass went straight to the last man at the back who punted it upfield and, almost unbelievably, Woves were able to pounce.

Matheus Cunha provided the finish, leaving Bart Verbruggen with no chance and Albion with just one point instead of three.