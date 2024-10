After being stretched off at Newcastle last week, Danny Welbeck leads Brighton and Hove Albion’s front line with Georginio Rutter this afternoon (Saturday 26 October).

Ferdy Kadioglu and Pervis Estupinan are also down for a start as the Seagulls face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex.

Albion could move up into the Champions League places with a win.