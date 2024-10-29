The long-awaited start on the restoration of Madeira Terrace is due to start next month, the council announced today.

Rubbish clearance will start within weeks, with some greenery cut back for repairs to the wall in preparation for the first phase of the roject, which will see 28 arches restored and a new lift built to the west of the Shelter Hall.

Brighton and Hove City Council hopes the work, which also includes replacing the deck and a new staircase from there down to Madeira Drive, could be complete as soon as summer 2026.

Councillor Julie Cattell, lead councillor for Major Projects, said: “The recent grant award of £750,000 from Historic England to supplement the funds already allocated by the council means that the first phase of this long-awaited project can at last commence.

“The restoration of the longest cast-iron structure in the UK will be a highly complex and challenging task. It requires dismantling the cast-iron components of the 28 arches and transporting them to a contractor in the Midlands, which specialises in the refurbishment of historic ironworks.

“This is one of a series of major projects that we are investing in, to make Brighton and Hove seafront the most exciting in the country.

“It’s a thrilling prospect that in summer 2026 Madeira Terraces’ many dedicated local supporters, our residents and visitors to the city will once more be able to enjoy this iconic piece of our heritage.”

Civil engineering contractor JT Mackley and Co was appointed to undertake Phase 1 of the restoration earlier this month, following a public tender process.

Once on site, they will start to clear rubbish, then go through items to be stored or saved and greenery that needs to be removed to allow the A259 retaining wall to be repaired.

To allow the works to proceed safely, parking bays between the Royal Crescent Steps and Concorde 2/Madeira Shelter Hall will be temporarily removed, although the bays to the east and west of this area will remain available.

This will enable work to proceed safely, including taking down the concrete deck.