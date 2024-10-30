A fraudster used fake email addresses to open bank accounts and place orders in the name of their half sister and ex-stepfather to fund their gambling addiction, a court heard today.

Rachel Lloyd, 29, ordered Xboxes in the name of Glenn Town and opened online bank accounts and applied for loans in the name of Naomi Town. In total, she obtained goods and money worth £2,382.84.

The spree started just a day after she had appeared in court where she admitted using her mother Sandra Martin’s bank card to place bets, buy bus tickets and top up her mobile.

Today, Brighton Crown Court heard that Ms Martin herself was arrested over the most recent frauds, while Lloyd herself denied any involvement.

Sentencing, Recorder Amy Packham said: “All of these matters took place over a relatively short period of time. The court has read victim impact statements which indicate the impact the offending has had on your family.

“This is a financial crime and involves relatively low sums but people’s lives are hugely impacted by these kind of offences.

“People who have worked hard to build up a good credit rating can have this hard work undone by having fraud markers against their name.

“It has also impacted on your mother – because of your conduct she was arrested in relation to these matters.

“She is here to support you and I am sure you are grateful for the support she provides you.”

The court heard that Lloydm, of Marine Parade, has nine convictions for 26 offences, including the seven charges she was in court in at the time of the most recent offences, for which she was given a community order.

Today, she was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation activity days and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Prosecuting, Alban Brahmini said: “This came to light when letters were received by the Towns saying applications have been made in their name and been declined.

As a result Glenn Town spent £25 to carry out searches and establish what has taken place.

“A number of emails were used when these applications were made. One appeared to be ascribed to Sandra Martin, who told police she had never seen or used that email address despite it being in her name.

“Lloyd denied any involvement and she refused to provide the pin for her phone, instead providing an alternative email address and phone number.”

He also referred to a victim impact statement from Naomi Town, not read out in court, in which she expressed concern Lloyd could be continuing to take advantage of their mother.

Defending, Hayley Blundell said: “There’s a history between these parties which goes beyond these proceedings. These offences were an act of desperation.

“My client has been addicted to gambling since she was 18 or 19 years old, about the same time as her diagnosis of schizophrenia.

“She accepts there’s no excuse for her behaviour but is addressing her addiction by downloading an app on her phone.”

Court records stated that LLoyd turns 30 next month, but she insisted via her defence that she is 28.