A tennis club has been granted planning permission to out up 10 floodlights despite objections from neighbours after a unanimous vote by councillors.

Dyke Park Tennis Club has already started work on resurfacing the courts and will be able to put up the floodlights which are 26ft (8m) high as part of the project.

Park Lodge resident Valerie Bundy spoke on behalf of her neighbours at a Brighton and Hove City Council Planning Committee meeting at Hove Town Hall this afternoon (Wednesday 6 November).

Miss Bundy said that people living in the flats would be affected by the lights every night and were concerned about the harm to wildlife in the park, particularly bats and badgers.

She said: “Playing tennis at night time is not a right but at Park Lodge we do have a human right to the quiet enjoyment of our homes.

“Remember, tennis club members may only play occasionally but we will be affected every night.”

Sarra Aziz, for Dyke Park Tennis Club, said that the courts were being resurfaced because they were falling apart and in anticipation of being granted permission for the floodlights.

She said that the lighting would increase playing time by 35 per cent, allowing community and school tennis to continue throughout the winter, although with a strict 9pm curfew.

Ms Aziz said: “We have worked closely with the council and advisers to address any environmental concerns including the significant cost increase to prevent light spillage.

“Modern floodlights have an emphasis on minimising light overspill, addressing potential concerns from residents.”

Independent councillor Samer Bagaeen, who represents Westdene and Hove Park ward, supported the proposal.

He said that the club took over the courts three or four years ago with plans to develop the site to increase membership and the number of players.

Councillor Bagaeen said: “The officer report is fantastically written and argues the case for why permission should be given.

“There are no concerns from ecology, there are no concerns from lighting and no concerns for any of the wildlife species that live in Dyke Road Park.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that the proposals were good news for improving people’s health and fitness, adding: “There seems to be now less light pollution and the finishing time is 9pm.”

Councillor Theobald added that the refurbished courts would enhance the area.

Labour councillor Joy Robinson said: “It’s very good for residents to have opportunities to carry out sports activities after work and school, particularly in the winter.

“I’ve read the ecology reports and I can see that they’re minded to approve as it’s unlikely to cause damage to protected species.”

Labour councillor Ty Galvin said that he lived near Queen’s Park tennis court and the floodlights were successful and a “great asset”.

The Dyke Park Tennis Club has 120 members and the floodlighting is expected to boost those numbers.

The courts are also available to the public on a pay-to-play basis and floodlights are expected to boost after-school opportunities.

The proposed floodlights would be used on weekday nights and weekend evenings when required from dusk until 9pm and on winter mornings from 7am.

Light pollution would be reduced by using integral internal louvres to direct light at the court only.