THe groundwork for a wholesale reworking of the roads around the Old Steine will start next week with the resurfacing of Castle Square.

The improvements to the road at the bottom of North Street, which begin on Monday, also include installing a new bus stop.

This will be the first stage in the third stage of the Valley Gardens project, which has already seen road layouts changed and a central park created between St Peter’s Church and Edward Street.

The final stage will see a new square created between the Pavilion and the war memorial, and the replacement of the Aquarium roundabout with a T junction.

For the Castle Square work, overnight closures are planned from 8pm on Monday, 25 to Wednesday, 27 November and Monday, 2 to Wednesday, 4 December

Diversions will be in place.

Work will then start on the rest of the Valley Gardens project leading up to the new year. This will begin with the removal of the large traffic island south of the Old Steine which will take place before Christmas.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport, Parking and Public Realm said: “The construction of phase 3 of Valley Gardens is going to begin very soon. Improvements made ahead of the main works will minimise disruption and help make the scheme a success.

“Castle Square is in desperate need of resurfacing and improvement, so it makes sense to do this work now so bus passengers and other road users can enjoy smoother journeys through the area.

“I’m really pleased to see work getting underway on this project. It’ll complete the transformation of the heart of the city, making it a much nicer place for people to visit and travel through.

“New greenspaces, trees, lighting and plants will link phases 1 & 2 with the seafront, while better junctions, pavements and cycle lanes will make for safer, accessible, more pleasant journeys for everyone.

“Once finished, Valley Gardens will be a place our city can be proud of and our residents and visitors can enjoy. I can’t wait to see it finished.”

The project will also include:

Wider pavements and more direct crossings

New trees, plants and green spaces

Space and infrastructure for events

Priority traffic signals designed to manage and reduce queues

An off-road cycle lane connecting The Level with the seafront

New bus stops and shelters with the latest electronic bus time information

An extra taxi rank near the Palace Pier junction

Improved lighting around Old Steine

Councillor Muten continued:

Project preparation

An indicative construction schedule for phase 3 of Valley Gardens has now been confirmed. Work will be completed in stages and has been developed to take account of bus and traffic routes, busy visitor periods and events. Information will be provided to residents and businesses ahead of work starting on each stage.

The work is expected to last until summer 2026. Major roads will be kept open for the majority of the construction and buses will continue to run through the area.

We have also organised drop-in events at the following times if you would like to find out more:

Jubilee Library on Friday 22 November 2.30pm to 5pm

Jubilee Library on Tuesday 26 November 4pm to 6pm

From January, the contractor, FM Conway, will be setting up a construction compound in Steine Gardens. People will still be able to access the fountain and northern part of the gardens. Once the work is complete, the gardens will be landscaped with new grass and planting.

Councillor Muten added: “We’ve worked very hard to produce a plan that will minimise the disruption to residents and businesses during construction of Valley Gardens phase 3.

“Our contractor and council staff will be in regular contact with people living in the area to ensure they’re kept up to date on the work programme, ease any inconvenience and be available to answer any questions and concerns.

“We’re confident our plans during construction will keep traffic flowing and people moving and limit the impact on events and the city. We realise there will be some disruption, and I want to thank people for their patience. I know the end result will be worth the wait, transforming this gem of our city.”