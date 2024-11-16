Brighton and Hove Albion 3 West Ham United 2

Fran Kirby sealed victory for Brighton and Hove Albion over West Ham United in front of more than 4,600 fans at the Amex this afternoon (Saturday 16 November).

The Hammers scored twice in five minutes to come back from 2-0 down to level the score midway through the second half.

But with less than 10 minutes left on the clock, Kirby fired in the winner to give Brighton their first Women’s Super League victory at the Amex for more than two years.

It followed good work by Nikita Parris and Kiko Seike down the right, with the Japan international playing the ball back for Kirby.

The England player had time to take a touch before switching the ball on to her right foot and guiding a low shot home.

Earlier, Kirby played provider for Rachel McLauchlan as she notched up her first goal for the Seagulls just inside the half hour.

On the hour, McLauchlan set up Seike for a close-range finish to put the hosts 2-0 up.

But four minutes later West Ham skipper Katrina Gorry pulled on back with a long-range finish and four minutes after that she scored again from outside the box.

Dario Vidosic’s side refused to give up, kept pressing and were rewarded in the 82nd minute when Kirby’s composed finish gave her a fourth goal of the season.

Brighton stay third in the table, with 16 points from eight games, leaving West Ham in ninth place, with five points from eight.

Next up, Albion host Leicester City in the Women’s League Cup at 2pm on Sunday 24 November.

Their next WSL fixture should provide a tougher test – away to Chelsea at 2pm on Sunday 8 December.

The unbeaten Blues went top today with a 2-0 win over Manchester City, giving them 21 points from their first seven matches. Second-place City have 19 points from eight played.