A community centre that was cooking on gas was left high and dry when its pipes were condemned and it was unable to serve hot food.

To make things worse, their gas cooker was just over a year old and had cost £1,600 – and the quotes for making the gas pipes safe came in at about £20,000.

Hangleton Community Association, which runs the council-owned Hangleton Community Centre building, said that the work was too much for their current budget.

But word got around and two local firms stepped in to help them out, with Hills, in Station Road, Portslade, donating an electric double oven. Store manager Chris Carter even had it delivered free.

Community association manager Gemma Powell said: “White Shadow electrical contractors, in Hangleton, have been and installed the wiring and cooker for nothing. What great community spirit!

“Not all heroes wear capes. These guys have very kindly donated a whole morning to us to instal wiring for our new electric oven as the gas has been condemned in our community kitchen.

“Without the community spirit from Adam Jeffrey and his team at White Shadow, we would not be able to offer cooking facilities any time soon as the cost of this installation is way out of our budget. Thank you it means so much to us.”

One of those who has used the new oven, Hany Abadeer said: “The community centre has been without cooking facilities since April making it extremely difficult for us to run our charity events.

“We are very grateful to Adam and his team who have enabled us to reinstate our much-needed charity meetings for local families”

The community centre is popular for birthday parties on Saturdays which cost £160, payable in instalments, for the hall, bouncy castle and soft play, including free use of the kitchen and 30 minutes either side to set up and clear away.

These are a vital source of income, as are donations. Anyone wanting to donate by bank transfer can send money to Hangleton Community Association via the charity’s CAF Bank account. The sort code is 40-52-40 and the account number is 00023112.