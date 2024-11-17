UK SUBS + PHAT PROBLEM – THE ARCH, BRIGHTON 14.11.24

One thing is for certain….Any self respecting person who has a passing interest in Punk Rock, loves the UK Subs (FACT!). What better way to blow those (‘Another Kind Of….’) wintry blues away, than to catch these legendary Punk stalwarts in action, on our very own blustery Brighton seafront. Frontman Charlie Harper is a bit of a legend in the Punk circles (a slight understatement), and there was clearly a lot of love for him in the room this evening. Incidentally, ‘The Subs’ were also one of the first Punk bands I ever saw as a youngster, and I will always have a soft spot for them. The band have been through many line up changes over the years, but this particular one is a strong and stable one (no reference to Brexit) and reads as follows: Charlie Harper (vocals, harmonica), Alvin Gibbs (bass, backing vocals), Steve Straughan (guitar, backing vocals) and Stefan Haublein (drums, backing vocals).

Tonight at ‘The Arch‘ was one of those early start/early finish ones, so we all had to be on our toes towards getting to the venue early enough. Local support, Phat Problem were due onstage at the ungodly hour of 7:30pm, so some quick beers were supped in preparation of their performance (more on the excellent Phat Problem later).

It was now reaching the 8:30pm part of the evening and the room was getting packed. This could only mean one thing….It was UK Subs time! Charlie and the band rushed out onto the stage (armed with their guitars, battle drums and microphones) and launched head first into their classic early hit, ‘Rockers’, with its immortal line “Born a rocker. Die a rocker” to much enthusiastic fist pumping (and head nodding) from the audience.

One of my favourites, ‘Police State’ (from 1983’s ‘Endangered Species’ album) got an early airing too, which is always a winner. This was followed briskly by the anthem that is ‘Emotional Blackmail’, with its guitar breakdown going into a solo section of the song, to die for. Steve Straughan did a top job on guitar duties and Stefan Haublein was playing the pots and pans (drums) like a demon. ‘Down On The Farm’ is a UK Subs song that was famously covered by Guns N Roses, but by playing this song tonight, the band duly reminded us who’s version was the best (and it’s not Axl’s mob).

Charlie Harper was on form tonight, sporting his ‘Discharge’ T-shirt and bantering with the crowd. He said that the barrier at the front of the stage was for our benefit rather than theirs, as it was put there just in case his dentures came flying out and injured any of the audience – Maybe us barrier huggers should be wearing protective goggles?. Everyone’s favourite singalong was up next in the form of ‘Warhead’, which never fails to get the Punk Rock party started (As if ‘Party In Paris’ wasn’t enough). Alvin Gibbs (bass) spotted a local ‘face’ by the name of ‘Smelly’ in the crowd, and was rewarded by a textbook stage invasion by the man, followed by a lone stagedive into the unsuspecting crowd.

Mr Harper noted that he had never played such a dark gig (visually, but not in tone I hope) as someone in the venue hadn’t managed to find the light switch. Poor old Alvin Gibbs was left in the corner, strumming his bass guitar in the shadows for half of the set. The sound in the venue was top notch tonight though, and was delivered by Glastonwick festival’s very own sound man, Dave (incidentally, Charlie Harper will be delivering an acoustic set at the festival’s 30th Anniversary next year, so keep your eyes peeled for early bird tickets in January).

A latter day classic was up next , by the name of ‘Riot’ (from the album of the same name) proving that they can still write a good and catchy ditty to this day. Suddenly, there was light on the stage and we could see the whole band in all of their glory (oo-er). The penultimate song of the evening was another classic (‘Stranglehold’) which boasts a chorus that is catchier than the winter flu. This song got the room bouncing and Charlie said that it was nice to play on home turf (“No one lives in London anymore”). The night was coming to an end, but not before they treated us to a rendition of ‘Disease”, leaving the crowd yelling for more (songs, not illnesses).

It was now encore time after much loud chanting of “Subs” and foot stomping from the audience. ‘C.I.D’ was the first song unleashed (pronounced “Sid” by the band we were told) which is a big early tune in the band’s back catalogue and a fan favourite of course. Time was running short, so The Subs had just enough time to play ‘I Live In A Car’ (another early one) and ‘Endangered Species’ before bidding us farewell, as we wandered off into the night to The Pipeline (over the road) to toast the prime Punk Rock we had just witnessed.

UK Subs:

Charlie Harper – vocals, harmonica

Alvin Gibbs – bass, backing vocals

Steve Straughan – guitar, backing vocals

Stefan Haublein – drums, backing vocals

UK Subs setlist:

‘Rockers’ (from 1979 ‘Another Kind Of Blues’ album)

‘Kicks’ (from 1980 ‘Brand New Age’ album)

‘Police State’ (from 1982 ‘Shake Up The City’ single)

‘Emotional Blackmail’ (from 1980 ‘Brand New Age’ album)

‘Rat Race’ (from 1980 ‘Brand New Age’ album)

‘Time And Matter’ (from 1981 ‘Diminished Responsibility’ album)

‘Bitter & Twisted’ (from 1997 ‘Quintessentials’ album)

‘Down On The Farm’ (from 1982 ‘Endangered Species’ album)

‘Kill Me’ (from 2022 ‘Reverse Engineering’ album)

‘Scum Of The Earth’ (from 1979 ‘Tomorrow’s Girls’ single)

‘Limo Life’ (from 1984 ‘Gross-Out USA’ album & 1984 ‘Demonstration Tapes’ album)

‘Barbie’s Dead’ (from 1980 ‘Brand New Age’ album)

‘Party In Paris’ (from 1981 ‘Diminished Responsibility’ album)

‘Tomorrow’s Girls’ (from 1979 ‘Another Kind Of Blues’ album)

‘Warhead’ (from 1980 ‘Brand New Age’ album)

‘Riot’ (from 1997 ‘Riot’ album)

‘Stranglehold’ (from 1979 ‘Another Kind Of Blues’ album)

‘Disease’(from 1979 ‘Another Kind Of Blues’ album)

(encore)

‘C.I.D’ (from 1979 ‘Another Kind Of Blues’ album)

‘I Live In A Car’ (from 1979 ‘Another Kind Of Blues’ album)

‘You Don’t Belong’ (from 1981 ‘Diminished Responsibility’ album)

‘Endangered Species’ (from 1982 ‘Endangered Species’ album)

www.uksubs.co.uk

The openers this evening, Phat Problem, are a reasonably new local band who seem to be playing a lot of gigs recently. They are also part of a burgeoning new local music scene, and along with the likes of The Daffodildos, Pussyliquor and The Menstrual Cramps (from Bristol), they all come together to form the new future of UK Punk Rock in my mind.

Phat Problem graced the stage at 7:30pm and looked almost as shocked as we did at the early start to the evening. Without further ado, the band played their opening song (‘Busy Bee’) in a furious fashion, letting us know what we were letting ourselves in for. ‘Blood On Your Hands’ was up next and their neon make up was very reminiscent of Rubella Ballet. It was funny because they got compared to my wife’s band, ‘Combat Shock ‘ on more than one occasion tonight. I drummed for that band and was happy to take this comparison onboard.

They are a band that are not afraid to mix Ska music with their blistering hardcore, and they certainly blew a few cobwebs away tonight. Their energy onstage was quite infectious and Frankie delivered their vocals with conviction. They even played a song called ‘Solar Chavs’ and one about unwelcome predators at gigs called ‘Predatwat’. The band also dedicated their set to all of their Trans brothers and sisters, which got a worthy cheer from me, my wife and the enthusiastic crowd alike. Towards the end of the band’s set, they played a catchy number called ‘Eat The Rich’ (not the Motorhead one) and ended with ‘Cheap Shot’, which got the crowd cheering and nicely warmed up for the headliners tonight. Watch out for Phat Problem in a venue near you.

Phat Problem:

Frankie (They/Them) – lead vocals

Blake (He/Him) – guitar, backing vocals

Nick (He/Him) – bass, backing vocals

Oscar (He/Him) – drums

Phat Problem setlist:

‘Busy Bee’ (from 2024 ‘Cistem Failure’ mini album)

‘Blood On Your Hands’ (from 2023 ‘Fluorescent Rebellion’ single)

‘Solar Chavs’ (unreleased)

‘F*cking Pray’ (from 2024 ‘Cistem Failure’ mini album)

‘We Shall Not Be Moved’ (from 2024 ‘Cistem Failure’ mini album)

‘King Or Begga’ (from 2023 ‘Fluorescent Rebellion’ single)

‘Eat The Rich’ (from 2024 ‘Cistem Failure’ mini album)

‘No Means No’ (from 2024 ‘Cistem Failure’ mini album)

‘Predatwat’ (from 2024 ‘Cistem Failure’ mini album)

‘Sofi’ (unreleased)

‘Broken Hearts’ (unreleased)

‘Cheap Shot’ (from 2024 ‘Cistem Failure’ mini album)

linktr.ee/phatproblem