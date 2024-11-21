Brighton and Hove has had its first dusting of snow for some months this morning (Thursday 8 November).

A brief flurry breezed in and, while some has settled, the amount is modest.

It followed a weather warning from the Met Office, for other areas, saying that snow and ice were on the way.

Temperatures dipped below freezing over night and some forecasts suggested that snow could fall on other parts of Sussex although this was likely to be north of the South Downs.

Any more flurries are likely to be light and shortlived this morning, with temperatures forecast to creep up to 4C.

Today and tomorrow will remain cold, especially overnight.

Highee wind speeds tomorrow may add to the chilly feeling in the air but on Saturday the temperature should rise, with rain predicted.

Health chiefs and charities have urged people to check on vulnerable neighbours during the cold snap.

Previously, snow forecasts have prompted the Met Office to warn: “This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.”