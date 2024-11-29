A high profile anti-Israel campaigner has been charged with a terrorism offence.

Tony Greenstein, 70, is accused of inviting support for a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas, contrary to Section 12(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

It relates to a tweet he posted on Saturday 7 October last year, the day when 1,195 Israelis and others were killed and 251 people were taken hostage by Hamas.

Greenstein, of Belgrave Place, Brighton, has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 December.

A statement said: “A 70-year-old man has been charged with a terrorism offence as part of an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism South East (CTPSE).

“Anthony Greenstein, of Belgrave Place, Brighton, has been charged with one count of inviting support for a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas, contrary to Section 12(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“The charge is in connection with comments made online on Saturday 7 October 2023.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 December.

“What is a proscribed organisation? Under the Terrorism Act 2000, the Home Secretary may proscribe an organisation if they believe it is concerned in terrorism and it is proportionate to do.”

The act covers organisations that

• commit or participate in acts of terrorism

• prepare for terrorism

• promote or encourage terrorism including the unlawful glorification of terrorism

• are otherwise concerned in terrorism