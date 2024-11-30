Parents of children at a Brighton primary school are planning a march this morning (Saturday) as they try to save it from closure.

Children, parents and supporters are expected to meet at the school, St Joseph’s, in Davey Drive, Hollingdean, and set off at 10am.

They plan to follow a route to Old Steine via Lewes Road and St Joseph’s Catholic Church at the bottom of Elm Grove.

One parent said: “St Joseph’s has been a vital institution for over 68 years. It faces closure, deeply impacting the community of Hollingdean.

“This school is more than an educational institution. It is a sanctuary for children to grow academically, spiritually and emotionally and is rooted in its Catholic values.”

She said that a petition had been set up online change.org. Almost 1,500 have signed it.

The petition said: “St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School should not be closed because it plays a vital role in fostering the academic, emotional and social development of all its students, especially those with special educational needs (SEN).

“The school provides a nurturing, inclusive environment where children are not only taught core academic subjects but also learn the values of compassion, respect and faith.

“Its strong focus on personalized support ensures that SEN students receive tailored care, helping them to thrive and reach their full potential in ways that might not be possible in larger, less focused settings.

“Closing St Joseph’s would not only disrupt the education of these vulnerable children but also undermine the sense of community and belonging that the school has carefully built over the years.

“The school is a cornerstone of local support and stability, and its closure would have a deeply negative impact on both its students and the broader community.”

Parts of Hollingdean are among the poorer areas of Brighton but children from St Joseph’s are regularly among those moving on at 11 to Cardinal Newman Catholic School.

Cardinal Newman was recently rated outstanding after an inspection by Ofsted, the official education watchdog, and children there tend to perform well academically. St Joseph’s is rated good.

The decision is being made by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arundel and Brighton. It said: “As a result of falling pupil numbers, the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton have made the difficult decision to consult on the closure of St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Brighton.

“Despite the school’s Ofsted rating of ‘good’ and a strong history of service to the community, the governing body and leadership team at St Joseph’s have faced significant challenges in maintaining enrolment levels sufficient to support the school’s financial sustainability.

“There are currently 29 per cent surplus places at St Joseph’s, with this figure forecast to increase, adding further financial pressure on the school.

“Therefore, the proposal to consult on closure is a direct consequence of the significant challenges faced by falling rolls across the city.

“The governors and school leadership team remain deeply committed to St Joseph’s and understand how challenging closure would be for the school community.

“Following consultation, if closure is decided on, they will work in partnership with the diocese and local authority to ensure that support is given to pupils, their families and the school’s teaching and support staff as they transition to new schools in and around Brighton.”

The falling number of children in Brighton and Hove has left more than half of schools in the red, financially, although St Joseph’s is not and hasn’t been one of them.

Last May, there were 157 children at the school. The school’s published admission number (PAN) indicates a capacity for 210 pupils.

To sign the petition, click here.