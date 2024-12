Despite silly petitions it’s Brighton & HOVE Albion who take on Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening.

Although Lewis Dunk is restored to the starting eleven there is no place in the squad for Danny Welbeck.

Carlos Baleba comes straight back into midfield after a one match ban.

Mats Weiffer makes a rare start as Joao Pedro may plough a loan furrow up front.

Georginio is on the bench as is Jackub Moder