Formed in Brighton in 1977 The Piranhas have always been a light-hearted affair who were fronted by the one in a million ‘Boring’ Bob Grover. Sadly a few days ago, we reported on his passing on Christmas Eve – Article HERE.

Over the last few days, we have been speaking to members of The Piranhas about Bob and a special Memorial Concert which is currently being organised in his memory. Although the event hasn’t totally been finalised, we believe that it is aiming to be held on Friday 28th March at The Prince Albert in Brighton, and will feature The Piranhas guitarist John Helmer, Darris Golinski and a few other special guests together with the final Piranhas line up. So you can expect to hear such corkers as ‘Tom Hark’, ‘Zambezi’, ‘Getting Beaten Up’, ‘Jilly’ and ‘Space Invaders’. When tickets go on sale, we will add in the link for you, so that you can purchase yours and give Bob a fabulous send off.

When talking with members of The Piranhas, their current saxophonist Bon Besom, wanted to say a few words about the great man and so rather than us paying homage to Bob, here are Bon’s words:

Bob you will be forever in our hearts, your lyrics and music lives on. You are respected and loved by so many!

Us Wyrd Sisters were running the Buskers Corner for the ‘Undercover Festival’ in 2007 at Bisley. With Piranhas Four playing, event organiser Mick Moriarty suggested to Bob that he could supply a guest saxophone player and asked me to get in touch with Bob if I was interested. I put it off for a while as I was nervous and not sure what to say, as I was not an experienced player on the tenor saxophone. I was so excited though when I contacted Bob, he helped me with any questions, I practiced like mad and I joined them to play ‘Tom Hark’.

I was so chuffed, but unhappy with my performance, so I asked if I could come and try again at the next gig and eventually Bob got the hint that I wasn’t going to give up and with a little help from the others in the Piranhas Four and I started rehearsals.

I could say it was like a dream come true, because I had such an amazing time, we played some amazing gigs I hope to never forget. The band did however, eventually split, which felt heartbreaking to us all.

I became bestist friends with Bob, and I think we only fell out on that one occasion. He had wit, humility and humanity, but could be grumpy at times, he could not stand injustices. He inspired and encouraged me, and others with all sorts of creative projects, from jewelry making, recording, but also all the practical things in between.

Sadly after the pandemic, the then Piranhas Four+ did not play again. It was unfortunate, we had some great festivals and gigs booked, but Bob’s health was in decline. He loved all things artisan, and put that down to going to a technical school, to adventure and he also supported me with absolutely anything, from understanding musical theory and the support he gave me in absolutely anything from creating excel spreadsheets to playing cool riffs. He was a listener, a creative, a lyricist, a wordsmith, and an artisan.

I must say he always gave a nod to the music teacher who taught him. Bob was extremely patient with me and I must have driven him nuts at times, he was one in a million and I feel truly honoured to have been his friend. He was very generous with all his friends, and he was an excellent musician who even when he could not play due to tendinitis in his hands, he patiently tried to teach me tricks.

He made me laugh and cry with his antics and he put up with mine and I think he quite admired my spirit for adventure. I learnt so much from him, it was always fun and he was an excellent teacher. I am so privileged that I got to know him, I loved him and he loved me, and I am so grateful for the time I spent in his company. I will always be grateful for him having my back and me his over the last few years, he will always be in my heart.

Bob was passionate about helping creative projects and did so. He was very humble, and we shared many hours chatting and we laughed lots! Bob was the best friend anyone could wish for, and I am going to miss him like mad.

Love you Bob from Bonnie xxx