Brighton and Hove Albion grabbed a hard-earned point from a Joao Pedro second half penalty – after teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri had waltz through the Albion defense and planted the ball underneath Bart Verbruggen.

England manager elected Thomas Tuchel was at the Amex but ironically at kick off at least, Albion did not have a single eligible Englishman on the pitch

Arsenal knew a win would put pressure on leaders Liverpool – former Albion midfielder Leaondro Trossard had the first chance inside five minutes but his effort was well blocked by Igor Julio who was deputizing well at center back for Albion’s unavailable captain Lewis Dunk.

Verbruggen then made a good reflex save from Gabriel Jesus – but it was from a solid pass from Declan Rice that saw Nwanari sprint away down Albion’s left and find a gap underneath Verbruggen to put Arsenal in front on 16 minutes.

Riccardo Calafiori miscued, presenting Simon Adingra with an a chance but he shot wide while falling.

Just before the half ended Carlos Baleba had a shot from over 30 yards but the ball ended up going out for a throw in.

In the second as the rain/sleet descended Pervis Estupenian had a long range effort go wide and Rice saw a kick from 30 yards out he chose to sweep not well anticipated by his team mates.

In fact Albion dealt very well with all of Arsenal’s ‘bespoke corner and free kick routines.

Albion won the penalty after Pedro and William Saliba tussled in the area and Saliba was adjudged to have fouled Pedro with his head.

No ifs and no butts – Pedro scored to pull Albion level.

As chances petered out substitute Yankuba Minteh raced clear of Calafiori and slide the ball across the area with Raya beaten fellow substitute Kaoru Mitoma was just unable to poke the ball home at the near post.

Aside from a couple of hopeful Arsenal headers and a Yasun Ayari free kick for the Albion from twenty yards, when he slipped whilst taking, there were no other clear cut chances.

Albion travel to Norwich in Norfolk next Saturday in the FA Cup third round followed by a trip to Ipswich in Suffolk in the Premier League five days later.