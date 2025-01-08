Plans to turn a former restaurant with a staff flat into a shared house have been approved.

The site is the former Artisa Café and Gallery, at 42 Waterloo Street, Hove, which went on the market in 2023.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee approved the planning application without debate at a meeting at Hove Town Hall this afternoon (Wednesday 8 January).

Property investor Rob Hogley, 41, can now convert the whole building into a small house in multiple occupation – an HMO – for six people.

A previous planning application to turn the restaurant and staff flat into a large shared house for eight people was turned down in September.

In the revised scheme, all the bedrooms would be on the ground, first and second floors, with cooking facilities included as part of the upper-storey bedrooms.

After conversion, the property is expected to have a shared bathroom and toilet on the first floor.

The basement would include a communal living room, a dining room and kitchen and a “snug”.

There would also be a communal lounge on the ground floor.