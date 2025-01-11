GBH + CRIMINAL DAMAGE + VIOLENT SOLUTION – THE CON CLUB, LEWES 10.1.25

Punk stalwarts GBH (aka Charged GBH) were back in town tonight, so how could we resist breaking in the new year’s gigging calendar with another trip to the Lewes Con Club (courtesy of ‘Fringe Theory’ promotions). The year 2000 had barely had chance to celebrate its first quarter of a century, before a hungover Santa could deliver us this much needed Punk Rock gift (sealed with glad tidings and Oi!). We had recently endured ‘Snowmageddon’, so tonight came as a welcome relief (even though a thick layer of snow was still present on the venue’s beer garden tables, as if to taunt us).

Formed in Birmingham in the late 70’s, GBH soon became synonymous with Punk’s so-called ‘second wave’ (UK82, anyone?). Alongside such bands as Discharge, The Exploited, and UK Subs, GBH were at the forefront of this more ‘in your face’ approach to Punk Rock and have not stopped performing ever since. They have also miraculously managed to hold onto their core line up (Col – vocals, Jock – guitar and Ross – bass) with added ‘new boy’ Scott Preece on the drums, who joined the band in 1994. The band have released many influential records over the years and can still pack out a room in the UK and abroad. In fact, 2025 looks like a busy year for GBH, as they are planning to tour North America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the UK.

It was a chilly one tonight, so it was time to defrost our tartan bumflaps and put on our thermals, underneath our bondage trousers. We had already witnessed storming sets from Criminal Damage and Violent Solution (more on them later), but it was now time for tonight’s headliners to take to the stage.

No sooner had the first chord been struck, GBH launched straight into ‘Diplomatic Immunity’ and ‘Drugs Party In 526’ like a punk rock battering ram. Both of these songs come from the band’s second album ‘City Baby’s Revenge’ and Ross dished out those familiar and dominating basslines to a crowd that were well and truly up for it. One of my favourites, ‘Sick Boy’ was next, which I remember buying as a single when I was a nipper (I still own it today). The audience were already forming a moshpit by this point, while singing the chorus with their fists in the air. It was nice to see GBH playing the B-side of that particular single straight away afterwards (‘Slit Your Own Throat’), which is a brutal and relentless two minutes worth of music.

Colin (vocals) displayed his trademark stance, as he sprang into action for ‘I Am The Hunted’ from the band’s classic debut album ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’. The crowd were well and truly warmed up by now, so when Jock started to play the anthemic guitar intro to ‘Generals’, the audience got their dancing boots on. ‘No Survivors’ was hot on its heels, which sounded just as fresh to me now, as it did when it came out in 1981.

People in the crowd kept shouting out a request for the next song throughout the night, and eventually their wish was fulfilled. ‘Give Me Fire’ is a classic tune and I remember seeing the band performing it on Channel 4’s ‘The Tube’ and it sounded particularly rocking tonight.

It was getting close to the end of the evening now, so what songs could GBH have left, to fully blow the roof off? ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ followed ‘City Baby’s Revenge’ is the answer, proving that this style of Punk Rock doesn’t get much better than this. It was cool seeing Scott Preece pummelling the drums, and Jock laying down the monster riffs to this pair of iconic punk tunes which are certainly songs to shout along to.

Tonight’s gig was a sell out, and it was great to see at least half of the room dancing to the band. There were a lot of youth in the room too, which is always good to see and thus flying the Punk Rock flag for generations to come. On paper, this gig sounded like an event the average member of the public would cross over the road to avoid, GBH, Criminal Damage and Violent Solution, but of course the atmosphere was a great one and people were up for kicking the new year off with a good time.

Before we knew it, we briefly choked on our pints as the night suddenly turned into encore time. ‘Timebomb’ is another fan favourite, but the night was properly rounded off with GBH’s very own version of Motorhead’s legendary song, ‘Bomber’. This is another song I used to blare out of my speakers as a kid, and GBH did the song justice.

West Midlands’ finest showed us how it should be done tonight, and I’m always happy to see them play, especially around this neck of the woods. I’ve liked their music since I was a young one, and that enjoyment from my formative years has carried on to this day (I’ve now officially reached ‘old fart’ status). GBH don’t get to play around here as much as they should do, but hopefully we will see them back in Sussex again soon.

GBH:

Colin Abrahall – vocals (1978–present)

‘Jock’ (Colin Blyth) – guitar (1978–present)

Ross Lomas – bass (1980–present)

Scott Preece – drums (1994–present)

GBH setlist:

‘Diplomatic Immunity’ (from 1983 ‘City Babys Revenge’ album)

‘Drugs Party In 526’ (from 1983 ‘City Babys Revenge’ album)

‘Sick Boy’ (from 1982 ‘Sick Boy’ single & 1982 ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ album)

‘Slit Your Own Throat’ (from 1982 ‘Sick Boy’ single)

‘Dead On Arrival’ (from 1981 ‘Leather, Bristles, Studs And Acne.’ mini album)

‘Wardogs’ (from 1982 ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ album)

‘Maniac’ (from 1982 ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ album)

‘Gunned Down’ (from 1982 ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ album)

‘I Am The Hunted’ (from 1982 ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ album)

‘Heavy Discipline’ (from 1982 ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ album)

‘Boston Babies’ (Slaughter and the Dogs cover) (from 1982 ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ album)

‘Bellend Bop’ (from 1982 ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ album)

‘I Never Asked For Any Of This’ (from 2017 ‘Momentum’ album)

‘Generals’ (from 1981 ‘Leather, Bristles, Studs And Acne.’ mini album)

‘No Survivors’ (from 1982 ‘No Survivors’ single)

‘Momentum’ (from 2017 ‘Momentum’ album)

‘Give Me Fire’ (from 1982 ‘Give Me Fire’ single)

‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ (from 1982 ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ album)

‘City Baby’s Revenge’ (from 1983 ‘City Babys Revenge’ album)

‘Time Bomb’ (from 1982 ‘City Baby Attacked By Rats’ album)

‘Bomber’ (Motörhead cover)

www.instagram.com/gbhofficialuk

The main support tonight was Brighton’s very own ‘Criminal Damage‘. They have been busy making waves over the past year and have played at least two sold out shows on home turf, as well as recording and releasing three well received EP’s which can be found on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Originally formed in 1982 by Keef (guitar) and friends in Eastbourne, the band have reformed in recent years, but with more of a harder edged sound, but not forgetting their UK82 roots of course. Keef moved back to the U.S, but the band have put together a solid gigging line up, which is what we see today.

Criminal Damage didn’t waste any time as they launched into their first song, ‘Blood In, Blood Out’, as they set their stall out for what we were about to receive. At least half of the band have Brighton & Hove Albion FC in their DNA and ‘North Stand’ Neal was playing his guitar with conviction (like a referee handing out a red card on a dirty tackle). Appropriately, ‘Breed’ was up next which is a football related song, and a catchy one at that.

‘Women, Life And Liberty’ came shortly afterwards, which has a feminist message, which you don’t see often enough in the Punk and Oi! scene unfortunately. The whole band were on top form tonight and they sounded mighty fine coming out of the venue’s sound system. Steve (vocals) was prowling the stage and spitting out the songs with attitude, and John (bass) was as steady as a brick wall as he held down those low notes. Most bands have a memorable sing along tune, and for Criminal Damage, it’s ‘Turn It Off, Turn It Down’ which is an ode to annoying neighbours and their bad taste in music. Much fist pumping and shouting ensued as the crowd sang along with the chorus. Steve even jumped into the crowd during this song, getting in the thick of it with the rest of the dancing crowd.

Mid-set, the band took a bit of a breather as Steve recited his ever poignant poem on male suicide (‘No More’). This always hits a note with the audience and tonight was no exception. The band’s original 1982 anthem was up next, this being ‘Criminal Crew’, and this was followed by ‘Kicked To Shit’, which appeared to be the last song of the band’s set. After a snap ‘V.R’ decision, the band were permitted to play on in extra time. This came in the form of a UK Subs cover called ‘C.I.D’, which is always sure to win over a crowd.

As I’ve said before, Criminal Damage play hard hitting hardcore Punk and Oi music with a big heart. They hit you with one hand and hug you with the other. This current lineup have only been playing for around a year, but it feels like they have been around a lot longer. They already have a loyal fanbase and have a lot of gigs lined up for the year ahead, so make sure you check them out.

Criminal Damage:

Steve – vocals

North Stand Neal – guitar

John – bass guitar

Brad – drums

Criminal Damage setlist:

‘Blood In, Blood Out’

‘Moving On’

‘Breed’

‘Girl With The Crop & The White Bulldog’

‘Women, Life And Liberty’

‘Long Live Life’

‘Snide’

‘Nation In Need’

‘I F*cking Hate This’

‘Turn It Off, Turn It Down’

‘No More’

‘Criminal Crew’

‘Kicked To Shit’

‘C.I.D’ (UK Subs cover).

linktr.ee/CriminalDamage82

Violent Solution were the opening band for tonight, and they hail from Colchester in Essex. Formed in 2016, the band self describe their music as an “uncompromising political blend of brutal hardcore and streetpunk”. After watching them play their first song, ‘Total Annihilation’, I wasn’t about to argue with them. I could tell from the get go that this band were right up my street and their sound reminded me of various Punk bands we enjoyed back in the 90’s.

Kev Skunk is a good and engaging frontman and introduced the band’s next song, ‘Wankers United’ as an ode to prima donna football players with their over inflated pay cheques. Paul ‘Spen’ Spencer was marauding around the stage with his guitar, while the brilliantly named ‘Pumpy’ was indeed pumping those drums. ‘Let’s Start A Riot’ was up next, which is a fast and furious number about standing up to our oppressors. Plus, how many Punk bands can say they have managed to squeeze the word “Aquiescant” into their lyrics? Nile is a relative newcomer to the band but his backing vocals really stand out in an Anarcho Punk fashion. This particular dual vocal attack sounds good to these ears.

Their set was sadly coming to an end, but they just about had time to play ‘Punk And Proud’ which does exactly what it says on the tin. A rabble rousing sing along, with a chorus that gets well and truly stuck in your head. Violent Solution are keeping things refreshingly spiky and are definitely a band to watch out for. Do yourselves a favour and check them out.

Violent Solution:

Kev Skunk – lead vocals and guitar

Nile – backing vocals

Paul ‘Spen’ Spencer – lead guitar

Stephen Nowak – bass guitar

Pumpy – drums

Violent Solution setlist:

‘Total Annihilation’

‘Welcome To Hell On Earth’

‘State Of Hate’

‘Wankers United’

‘Let’s Start A Riot’

‘Vote For Me’

‘The Great Brainwashed’

‘Punk & Proud’

www.instagram.com/violentsolution22