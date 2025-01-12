Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn against a resurgent Chelsea in the FA Cup 4th round.

The Seagulls are scheduled to host the eight-time winners at the Amex in four weeks’ time – on the weekend of Saturday 8 February.

Albion dispatched Norwich City 4-0 at Carrow Road yesterday (Saturday 11 January) while Chelsea beat League Two strugglers Morecambe 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The two clubs are due to face each other again at the Amex on Friday 14 February in the Premier League.

The holders Manchester United have been drawn at home to Leicester City, managed by the former Reds striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Premier League leaders Liverpool face the Championship’s bottom club Plymouth Argyle after their 1-0 victory over Brentford yesterday.

And Manchester City face a trip to either Leyton Orient or Derby County.

Aston Villa are due to host Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been drawn at home Bournemouth.

At stake is a place in the fifth round – the last 16 – the stage at which Brighton went out last season in a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.