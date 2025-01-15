A park and ride scheme for Brighton and Hove could start this summer if the council’s cabinet gives its approval.

Cabinet members are due to discuss the options at a town hall meeting next week, with a report proposing the use of existing car parks and bus routes in the first instance.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Discussions have been taking place with landowners, large car park operators and other stakeholders and the council hopes to announce where the new scheme will operate from soon.

“The council has also submitted a request to the Department for Transport to use funding from our Bus Service Improvement Plan to help it develop the technology necessary for the park and ride to operate.

“Funding from Transport for the South East has been secured to cover the cost of a business case for a purpose-built scheme in the future that will work alongside the new flexible model approach being recommended.

“If approved, the new park and ride would use existing car park space for motorists to park who will then take existing bus services into the city centre and out again.

“This approach has been used by several other local authorities, including Oxford and Portsmouth, to support the case for a purpose-built scheme.

“It would also include developing technology to help with things like ticketing, payments, journey planning, information and signage.

“Once established, the council would be able to use the model to expand to other locations around the city.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm, said: “If approved, this will be a great scheme.

“After decades of discussion, 2025 will be the year we deliver park and ride for the city.

“Using existing car park space, we intend to create a park and ride in time for summer.

“Once in place, we’ll be able to monitor, learn from and make improvements to the scheme, before rolling it out to other parts of the city where needed.

“This initiative will operate alongside our efforts to make parking simpler and fairer, our expansion in electric vehicle charging – and our improvements to the city’s walking and cycling infrastructure.

“It all adds up to a comprehensive, city-wide strategy to give our residents and visitors more options to travel sustainably.”

To read the cabinet report, click here.