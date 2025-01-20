Brighton and Hove Albion have sold Polish international Jakub Moder to Feyenoord in a deal that could be worth up to £3 million.

The 25-year-old midfielder has had limited playing time this season and has made the decision to join the Eredivisie side.

Moder has made the move to Rotterdam despite being offered a new contract with the Seagulls according to some reports.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “We have a lot of competition for places in midfield and Jakub wants to play more frequently.

“He has recovered brilliantly from a serious knee injury. He wants to cement his place in the Polish team and it’s understandable he wants to play more games.

“On behalf of everyone here, I’d like to thank him for his service to the club. He’s been a top professional to work with and I wish him all the best for his future.”

Albion signed Moder from Lech Poznan on a five-year contract in October 2020, reportedly worth as much as £9.5 million. He was immediately loaned back to Poznan.

But two months later, he was recalled from his loan in Poland, and in February he came on twice as a sub – in the league and FA Cup.

He made his full Premier League debut in a 3-0 home win over Newcastle United in March 2021.

Moder helped Poland to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, but a ruptured ACL – anterior cruciate ligament – ruled him out of the finals.

As a result of that injury to his knee, he missed the whole of the 2022-23 season.

He made his return to first team action in November 2023, coming on as a sub in a 3-2 away win at Nottingham Forest.

In his first season back from injury, he made 19 appearances in all competitions, before being called up to the Poland squad for Euro 2024.

Moder, who has featured seven times this season, will link up with Albion loanee Ibrahim Osman, 20, who is on loan at Feyenoord for the season.

He will also be reunited with former first-team coach Bjorn Hamberg, who worked in Graham Potter’s backroom team, and is assistant manager with the Dutch club.

Last season, Feyenoord finished runners up in the top flight.