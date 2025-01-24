An extra £800,000 will go towards the £87 million budget for building more than 200 council homes and a community hub on a Brighton estate.

The boost was agreed by the council’s cabinet in a meeting at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Thursday 23 January) as talks continue with an unnamed construction company.

Brighton and Hove City Council has been working on the £87 million project for several years during which time construction costs have risen.

A few days earlier, an £11.5 million grant from the Brownfield Infrastructure and Land Fund was approved for the project at the Moulescoomb North Hub site in Hodshrove Lane.

Labour councillor Gill Williams said that the project for 212 “truly affordable” council homes would be funded through council borrowing and grants including from Homes England, a government agency.

Councillor Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said that the preferred contractor had construction experience in the public and private sector.

The plans include a library, doctors’ surgery, pharmacy, café, youth services and shop, “3G” sports pitches, skate park and play areas.

The Labour deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor, who represents Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, said that he had been working with Councillor Williams in his role as the cabinet member for finance and regeneration.

Councillor Taylor said that, as a ward councillor, he was excited about the project bringing “much-needed” affordable homes to the area.

He said: “This is a place-making approach that doesn’t just plonk houses somewhere and then think about the facilities.

“It’s about the whole development and the facilities will serve both the people that take up these properties but also the surrounding area.

“So I’m really excited. Most residents are pleased and supportive with this. Clearly, with a development on this scale, there will be some disruption – and I’ve had some comments from the residents in the streets near by.

“I really hope that the contractor and officers will inform residents in as timely a fashion as possible and we have a good programme of engagement throughout the process.”

The Labour leader of the council, Bella Sankey, said that more than 200 residents had been involved in shaping the project.

Councillor Sankey said: “I see this as such an excellent example of proper place-making and developing and investing in a place, rather than the practices of the past here and in other parts of the country of throwing up housing and not really thinking about how you build a community.

“It ensures, in the housing you are building, you’re creating the conditions for people to thrive and live fulfilled lives with their various needs being met. How this has been approached has been exceptional.”

The proposed buildings include blocks of flats up to eight storeys high and a row of eight semi-detached houses. Fifteen homes would be wheelchair accessible.

The site would also have some community space with rooms to rent.

Details of the project were first published when former Labour councillor Daniel Yates was the finance lead and then leader of the council in 2015-19. He also represented the ward on the council until 2023.

When the proposal to build affordable council homes went before the council’s Housing Committee in November 2021, it was expected to cost £70 million although rising costs were flagged up.

Since 2020, building costs have risen by 20 per cent because of factors such as higher labour costs, in part linked to Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and global shipping issues.

The council was awarded a £1.7 million grant in June 2021 from the government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund.