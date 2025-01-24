A planned park and ride scheme was described as “the most exciting development of the millennium” in Brighton and Hove at a meeting last night (Thursday 24 January).

Labour councillor Trevor Muten said that at least one site would be up and running by the summer holidays after 20 years of deliberations, with more to follow.

Councillor Muten, Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet member for transport and parking, said that not everyone coming into Brighton and Hove enjoyed good public transport links as more housing springs up across Sussex – often in rural areas.

He said: “Such developments are effectively geared for access to a car. Our city is a regional hub – the largest city south of London.

“Many commuters come daily to our city to work. Many residents of Sussex and further come to Brighton and Hove to shop, partake in our visitor, night-time, entertainment and shopping economies – and many come to enjoy our beach and attractions.

“For those who need to use a car to travel to the city, we should not force them to come into the city centre to park. Park and ride offers more choice.”

He said that about 40 per cent of the vehicles coming into the centre of Brighton on busy days were from out of town.

Councillor Muten spoke about the park and ride proposals at a meeting of the council’s cabinet at Hove Town Hall yesterday evening.

Currently, a park and ride at the Withdean sports complex uses the 27 bus to take people into the centre of Brighton. The 225 spaces are shared with visitors to the sports centre and neighbouring pub.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that if the council just used existing stopping services then it would not be a true park and ride.

Councillor Fishleigh also spoke about how delays on the current park and ride service affected people living in Rottingdean and West Saltdean, the ward that she represents.

She said that there were times when the service terminated on the coast road, stranding passengers who lived at the top of Saltdean.

Councillor Muten said that the council was working with Brighton and Hove Buses to deal with the issues on the 27 route and to try to improve the service.

He also said that talks were under way at the moment so he could not confirm the bus routes proposed for the service.

But, he said, that he could rule out Mill Road which was currently used when Brighton and Hove Albion were playing at home at Falmer.

Green councillor Pete West said that some of the options previously proposed as potential locations for a permanent park and ride site were now in the South Downs National Park.

He said that there were three railway lines and several bus and coach routes into Brighton and Hove and he was concerned that park and ride would encourage people to drive rather than use public transport.

Councillor Muten said: “Providing park and ride offers a genuine choice, alongside a range of other ways to get to the city including those you mention.

“There may be a range of reasons people come to our city by car. We are working on the details of park and ride to offer incentives for park and ride for those needing to drive without taking their vehicle into the city centre.”

Any purpose-built park and ride would be at least two years away, he said.

The cabinet agreed to look into using existing car parks for park and ride with more concrete proposals to come before a future cabinet meeting.