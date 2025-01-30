The ‘Love Supreme Jazz Festival’ – Europe’s biggest greenfield jazz festival – has today announced a new wave of artists set to perform at this year’s edition, which returns to Glynde Place, East Sussex from Friday July 4th to Sunday July 6th.

Leading the new announcement is the musical phenomenon Jacob Collier who is confirmed as the festival’s Saturday headliner. The six-time Grammy-winner’s boundless creativity and electrifying live performances have earned him a huge global following, and a sold-out concert at The O2 Arena in London at the end of last year received a raft of rave reviews including 5-stars from the Daily Telegraph (“Collier proved exactly why he’s been lauded as a musical prodigy”). Collier’s Love Supreme appearance will be his only UK festival date of the year and marks his first major festival headline show.

Performing on the main stage immediately before Collier on Saturday evening will be the visionary Philadelphia jam band The Roots. Famed for their heavily jazz-inflected hip-hop sound and an innovative use of live instrumentation, the rap group have served as the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon since 2014, and continue to push boundaries with their dynamic performances.

Also joining this year’s line-up, which already features the likes of Maxwell (his only UK show of the year), Smokey Robinson, En Vogue, Sampa The Great, Thee Sacred Souls, War, Durand Jones & The Indications, Arooj Aftab, Branford Marsalis, Jamila Woods, Stanley Clarke and Lakecia Benjamin amongst many others, are pioneering US vocalist José James, Brazilian icon Marcos Valle, legendary Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés, the genre-blurring US drummer Kassa Overall, psychedelic-R&B singer Ravyn Lenae, and star Israeli trumpeter Avishai Cohen.

A selection of artists from across the UK’s vibrant scene have also been announced including Mercury-nominated Scottish multi-instrumentalist corto.alto, British-Brazilian singer Liana Flores, hotly-tipped soul duo MRCY, British-Colombian R&B star Sasha Keable, the highly acclaimed, hook-driven Neil Cowley Trio, the powerhouse Daniel Casimir Big Band, rapper, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter & producer Jay Prince, virtuoso drummer Jake Long, bassist Rudi Creswick, rising star singer-bassist Amy Gadiaga, trumpeter Poppy Daniels, sextet Colectiva, funk outfit Atmosfear, Jamiroquai keyboardist Matt Johnson, and 80s disco-soul group Change, who had an international hit with ‘The Glow Of Love’ featuring Luthor Vandross.

More acts will be announced in due course.

Additional offerings at the festival this year include a wellness and yoga area, Kids area, the Supremium VIP area, which will offer a range of premium benefits plus the opportunity to watch exclusive artist performances, and the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of artist interviews, talks, panel discussions, breakfast news reviews and film screenings. The festival will also see the return of an expanded Bands & Voices area, which presents cabaret, spoken word and swing dance lessons, and nestled away in the woods the Blue In Green area presents live music and DJs late into the night.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2025 full line-up to date:

Maxwell (UK EXCLUSIVE)

Jacob Collier (UK EXCLUSIVE)

The Roots

Smokey Robinson

En Vogue

Thee Sacred Souls

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Durand Jones & The Indications

Stanley Clarke

Arooj Aftab

War

Sampa The Great

Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet

Ravyn Lenae

Change

Sasha Keable

Jamila Woods

Lakecia Benjamin

corto.alto

José James

Avishai Cohen

Marcos Valle

Neil Cowley Trio

MRCYLiana Flores

Matt Johnson

Kassa Overall

Nectar Woode

Natalie WIlliams Soul Family

Daniel Casimir Big Band

Atmosfear

Colectiva

Amy Gadiaga

Jay Prince

Jake Long

Rudi Creswick

Poppy Daniels

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday July 4th to Sunday July 6th 2025.

Tickets start at £77 (day, weekend, camping and Supremium tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.