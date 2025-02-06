French trio We Hate You Please Die consisting of Chloe Barabé (lead vocals, bass), Joseph Levasseur (guitar) and Mathilde Rivet (drums) will be touring the UK in March 2025. The band released their new album ‘Chamber Songs’ on 20th September 2024 – Listen HERE.

The Rouen based outfit have created a new twist under punk and riot girl influences with a more abrasive and noise rock approach. This latest album reveals powerful lyrics such as those of ‘Stronger Than Ever’, a feminist song which advocates freedom; ‘Control’, an anthem for the right to abortion; or even ‘Sorority’ which is a call to sisterhood. The album cover, created by Carolina Moreno, opens the door to the ‘chamber’ in question, representative of the place where the album was written. With a Sofia Coppola aesthetic, we see a woman writing in her diary : love, toxic relationships, sex, depression. These texts become the lyrics forming the collection that is ‘Chamber Songs’.

Having formed in 2017, the following year witnessed the release of their self-produced their first album, ‘Kids Are Lo-Fi’ and a trio of tunes surfaced in 2020 under the guise of the ‘Waiting Room’ EP and by the middle of 2021 WHYPD dropped their second long player in the form of ‘Can’t Wait To Be Fine’.

In support of the latest ‘Chamber Songs’ album, WHYPD are heading out on an extensive European and UK tour this spring. Thankfully there is a Brighton date and even better it’s actually a free entry affair, subject to venue capacity of course. They will be performing live at The Hope & Ruin in the downstairs bar on Thursday 13th March, courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters. The times are listed as 7pm to 10pm.

Support for this concert will come from alternative rock duo Puma Theory who are Jacob Holroyd and Cameron Smith and their songs explore ideas of anxiety, identity and change. Expanding to a four piece live, the band display a loud and honest performance characterised by fuzz guitars and punchy drums. For fans of Cage The Elephant, Demob Happy, Drenge.

We Hate You Please Die UK Tour Dates:

13.03 Brighton – The Hope & Ruin

14.03 London – 229 Club

15.03 Exeter – Cavern

16.03 Shrewsbury – Albert’s Shed

19.03 Bristol – Lanes Bristol

20.03 Manchester – The Peer Hat

21.03 Sheffield – The Washington

22.03 Glasgow – Nice In Sleazy

23.03 Leeds – Oporto Cub

linktr.ee/WeHateYouPleaseDie