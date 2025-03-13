Thursday 13th March – The Great Escape, the festival for new music, has revealed the first wave of artists for The Late Escape, its official after-hours programme spotlighting the best emerging electronic and club talent. Stand-alone tickets for each Late Escape show are now on sale, with general TGE ticket holders able to access subject to capacity. Get tickets now at https://greatescapefestival.com/ .

Kicking off on Friday night, Patterns (Downstairs) will showcase bass-heavy beats from rising favourites Badger and ethereal electronic act IRAH, alongside a special guest still to be announced. The Arch will also host an exclusive night curated in collaboration with stage partner Notion and Scottish DJ Sim0ne, who will bring her concept Club 0 to Brighton. Expect sets from the euphoric electronic producer herself, innovative club sounds from Mechatok, dreamy and futuristic Belgian-Korean artist Meyy, and boundary-pushing global beats courtesy of London-based DJ Mina Galán.

On Saturday, Patterns Downstairs continues the party with a vibrant line-up featuring Australia’s dynamic Pretty Girl (DJ) and Bristol’s genre-blending producer SWIM, plus another artist soon to be confirmed. The Late Escape shows run from 11:30pm, straight through to 4am, offering all-night entertainment at its finest.

The festival recently revealed 100+ exciting additions to the 2025 line-up, including some of the most promising emerging acts from across the globe. Welcoming talent across genres such as indie, pop, electronic, rock, rap, R&B, folk, dance and soul, the announcement featured artists including Nigerian-Canadian electronic musician Debby Friday, Nairobi-based fusion artist KABEAUSHÉ, electro party-punk Jodie Langford, Mercury Prize-winning producer Mike Lindsay, electronic innovator afromerm and eclectic pioneer Maria Uzor.

The Great Escape has also released individual day tickets and two-day (Friday and Saturday) tickets. These provide an ideal opportunity for music lovers to sample a range of exciting acts and enjoy a day or two by Brighton’s seaside. Tickets are available now at: https://greatescapefestival.com/buy-festival-tickets/ .

Synonymous with discovering new music and acting as a springboard for rising artists, The Great Escape will showcase over 450 artists in more than 35 walkable venues across Brighton. Alongside the music, the festival hosts the TGE conference, bringing the music industry together to kick off the 2025 festival season from 14th to 17th May. Tickets start from £81.24 and are available HERE.

greatescapefestival.com