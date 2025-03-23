Started in 2011, Pretty Addicted originated in London and are now based in Yorkshire. They have a loyal fanbase (whom they call ‘Broken Children’) all over the UK and even in the EU. They have always had a profound connection with ‘The Cult of the Broken Children’. They speak of themselves as a cult to both mirror and mock religious institutions and the cult’s image and message is very much anti-religious and purposely provocative.

​Pretty Addicted has made their very authentic mark on the industry as a raw, brutal force of nature spanning many genres. Moving into a heavier, darker direction into the next phase of their evolution, Vicious Precious has been writing new material which promises to be the most intense parts of every genre. It is an “evil-ution” and Pretty Addicted has progressively gotten darker and heavier with each of their previous 5 albums. These being ‘It All Stems From Childhood’ (2014), ‘Holding Hands With The Shadow Man’ (2016), ‘The Magic Of A Lunatic’ (2017), ‘Soul For Sale’ (2021), and ‘We, The Broken Children Of Hell’ (2023).

​They mix between electronica and metal, as well as many other music styles, with blasphemy on top! To be honest, it’s a disservice to call Pretty Addictive any particular genre because they incorporate many (electronica, metal, punk, goth, trance, drum and bass, breakbeat, industrial) and definitely stand out from everything else so you’re never quite sure what to label them.

“A Satan Rave in hell!”

Gritty bass, hard and fast drum breaks, sinister synths, very distinctive vocals ranging from screaming to clean singing always with deep, meaningful lyrics, Pretty Addicted stand out for all the right reasons and, without fitting into any one genre, they manage to fit on any line up, always turning heads with their stand out, high-energy show!

​Hard working to a fault and run by one-woman-show Vicious Precious, who is the frontwoman powerhouse as well as the sole writer and producer, Pretty Addicted has fully arrived as the demonic, power-driven entity it is with only an upward trajectory in mind and no stopping the energy!

Their first few albums, though beautiful chapters in their book of life, do not reflect the current sound of PA and expect the next chapter to be the most EVIL yet. As a comparison you can check out all of the Pretty Addicted releases on Bandcamp HERE. Also of note on that Bandcamp page is the forthcoming Pretty Addicted 8 track extended EP/mini album release titled ‘Little Dark Hymns For The Commune’, which will be unleashed on 11th April.

Pretty Addicted live shows consists of Vicious and a ferocious live acoustic drummer, Loki, and together these two children of the devil, bring ruthless chaos and animalistic noise to the stage, with unmatched passion and energy; bringing Vish’s songs truly to life! People often say “I don’t know what the f*ck I just watched but I loved it!” after a PA show!

​For fans of The Prodigy, Marilyn Manson and Combichrist but sounding completely unique, and really for fans of anyone, as they create something truly original.

There is nothing like Pretty Addicted, and you can decide for yourself as a whole host of concert dates have been announced, which will run from May to October. In amongst these, is thankfully a headline date here on Queens Road in Brighton at The Rossi Bar on Saturday 18th October. Tickets for all concerts can be located HERE.

www.prettyaddicted.co.uk