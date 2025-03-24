Throwing Muses released their new album, ‘Moonlight Concessions’, on 14th March 2025 via Fire Records. The album follows their acclaimed ‘Sun Racket’ from 2020, a heady set filled with tough and tender tales spiked with surreal imagery.

Produced by Kristin Hersh at Steve Rizzo’s Stable Sound Studio in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, ‘Moonlight Concessions’ goes back to basics, a return for Throwing Muses to their esoteric off-kilter best courtesy of Kristin’s pin-sharp sketches and their suitably abrasive musical arrangements.

‘Moonlight Concessions’ is a collection of snippets from everyday life writ large – think Raymond Carver’s Short Cuts, overheard conversations, recounted happenings and telling one-liners, all sewn together to illustrate the times as they slowly mature, fully peppered with original Muses’ vim and vigour.

‘Moonlight Concessions’ tracklisting:

‘Summer Of Love’

‘South Coast’

‘Theremini’

‘Libretto’

‘Albatross’

‘Sally’s Beauty’

‘Drugstore Drastic’

‘You’re Clouds’

‘Moonlight Concessions’

‘Drugstore Drastic’ is a kerbside soliloquy caught en route to a more alluring rendezvous. Built on a brisk acoustic strum with a guitar sub-melody underpinning proceedings, it’s an unfolding tale of social awareness from a blurred sub-conscious. Kristin: “It’s a picture of how we all present: A little wasted, a little stone cold sober.”

‘Summer Of Love’ began as a bet with a guy for a dollar that revolved around the idea that the seasons don’t change us. The album opener, it’s a haunting baroque overture, bowed and brooding.

“He said we aren’t just planted here, stagnant, we’re in flux, responding to love like octopuses moving across the ocean floor. Turns out he was right, and I still owe him a buck.”

‘Libretto’s strings offset the acoustic ambience, the hot and cold of longing at the very heart of it, a thematic driver filled with warmth in a safe haven lubricated by tequila.

Written in the differing South Coast environs of The Gulf Of Mexico and Southern California, ‘Moonlight Concessions’ pulls from the star clusters that light both generating optimism and hope in varying degrees. “New Orleans, the stars look greenish-blue, as it’s below sea level and swamp-lit. But on Moonlight Beach, they glow icy white. All these songs were written in these two glowy places, which helped our sonic technique find itself.”

Elsewhere xenophobes with shotguns prowl, an albatross flutters and is mistaken for a seagull and a homeless dude with a Spiderman mask raises a toast; perfect conditions for a band whose debut album from 1986 was retrospectively recognised by Pitchfork as “idiosyncratic and uncopiable”. Thankfully this glorious return to form ensures that nothing much has changed, from the DIY ethics of their early days.

“Our ‘Moonlight Concessions’ are still lighting the way. Not real spectacularly, nothing bright like a spotlight, just a glowing, helping each other home.”

2025 Live Dates:

12 May: Blå, Oslo, Norway

13 May: Vega Hal, Copenhagen, Denmark

14 May: Lido, Berlin, Germany

15 May: Gebaude 9, Cologne, Germany

17 May: Waterfront, Norwich, UK

18 May: Brudenel Social Club, Leeds, UK

19 May: The Cluny, Newcastle, UK

20 May: The Garage, Glasgow, UK

21 May: Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

22 May: Roisin Dubh, Galway, Ireland

23 May: Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland

24 May: Academy 2, Manchester, UK

25 May: Bearded Theory, Derbyshire, UK

26 May: The Fleece, Bristol, UK

27 May: Electric Balroom, London

28 May: White Rock Studio, Hastings, UK

29 May: Chalk, Brighton, UK

30 May: Cactus Club, Bruges, Belgium

31 May: La Marberie, Paris, France

02 June: The Chelsea, Vienna, Austria

03 Jun: Strom, Munich, Germany

04 Jun: Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Italy

05 Jun: Molotov, Marseile, France

20 Aug: La Bele Angele, Edinburgh, UK

21 Aug: Black Box, Belfast, Ireland

22 Aug: Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland

23 Aug: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK

26 Aug: Hare and Hounds, Birmingham, UK

27 Aug: Esquires, Bedford, UK

28 Aug: Phoenix, Exeter, UK

29 Aug: The Globe, Cardiff, Wales

30 Aug: End Of The Road Festival, Salisbury, UK

01 Sept: Gazarte, Athens, Greece

02 Sept: Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK

03 Sept: Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

04 Sept: Efenaar, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

www.kristinhersh.com