Come on in, everybody’s welcome . . .

As we arrive, every effort has been made to make the space accessible, every need considered. It prompts welcome conversation, allowing everyone to take part.

As the performers slink onto the stage, there is a feeling of getting ready. There’s a night on the town ahead, each of them defining themselves by the clothes they are selecting.

As they come together and the music takes hold, there’s an immediate sense of community, a group of people who have connected with pleasure derived from their environment and those around them.

This preview performance is part of South East Dance’s Undisciplined festival which aims to challenge how we think about dance.

It’s brought to life through the creative process of Dan Daw who describes rave culture as a place that appears harsh but allows his body to be soft, a place where everyone can find their way of expressing themselves, regardless of who they are or what their body can achieve.

The group dynamic is one of trust, sensual touch and exploration, which is enhanced by solo performances which are spliced through the piece, giving insight into the individuals who make up the collective.

With clever lighting techniques that provide different spaces in the simple set, your eye is drawn around the group, with every movement adding a new layer of backstory to the dancers.

Each phase of the night is considered, with projections provided to summarise the emotions displayed. We visit abandon, chill out, second wind, and finally solitude, the performance ending with an extraordinary fluid piece from James Olivo which deserves special mention.

You may have been deep into your rave culture, or have never stepped foot in a club, this performance’s strong narrative arc will reach everyone who watches it, conveying a sense of belonging and joy.

Performed by a troop of clearly experienced dancers who are adept at storytelling, this left me with strong characters and a hope that they will dance together again on another night out.