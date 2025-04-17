A police officer is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault, Sussex Police said today (Thursday 17 April).

The force said: “A Sussex Police officer will appear in court charged with sexual assault by touching.

“Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Services authorised that PC Mark McCann, 44, be charged with the offence on a woman known to him.

“This is alleged to have occurred on Saturday 6 July 2024 while the officer was off duty.

“McCann is suspended from duty.

“He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday 16 May.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”