Everton 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 3

Nikita Parris returned to the club where she started her senior career and scored a stunning goal in stoppage time for Brighton and Hove Albion to take all three points at Everton.

The hosts had twice gone ahead in the first half and twice Albion had drawn level as first Michelle Agyemang and then Fran Kirby found the net.

The result lifted Albion back to fifth on goal difference over Liverpool but, with two games remaining, a fourth-place finish is well out of reach. Everton stay 8th.

Albion conceded after eight minutes at Walton Hall Park when Sara Holmgaard broke the deadlock.

Katja Snoeijs curled the ball into the box, linking up perfectly with the Dane who coolly lifted it over the outstretched arms of Melina Loeck.

Just over 10 minutes later, Kiko Seike burst down the right wing and ended her brilliant run with a low cross across the face of the goal. Agyemang coolly slotted home at the far post.

Everton were quick to respond, going back in front just two minutes later when Snoeijs volleyed a pinpoint pass from Toni Payne to make it 2-1.

Caitlin Hayes and Jelena Cankovic had chances but it fell to Kirby to level the scores just before half-time.

Seike and Parris were involved in the build up, with the latter finding Kirby who sent the ball around Courtney Brosnan in the Everton goal.

Both sides seemed more tentative after the break, with Albion pushing and probing but unable to find the finish while staying solid at the back.

Then, in added time, a short sequence of passes took the ball from inside Brighton’s half to deep into Everton territory.

Albion sub Rachel McLauchlan played a terrific pass from the right and Parris outpaced her marker to strike a sweet finish that must have left a sour taste in the mouth for the Toffees.

Two WSL matches remain this season. Next up, Albion are due to host title-chasers Arsenal at the Broadfield Stadium, in Crawley, at 4pm on bank holiday Monday (5 May).

They are scheduled to finish the season at Villa Park against 10th place Aston Villa at 12.30pm on Saturday 10 May.