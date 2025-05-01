Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) is set to release her eagerly awaited sophomore album, ‘If You Asked For a Picture’, this Friday 2nd May via Partisan Records and today has shared the final pre-release track, ‘Event of a Fire’ watch the video HERE.

It’s Blondshell at her most cinematic, both sonically and emotionally, offering a slow-burning epic that starts in a hush and ends in a howl. Written in the haze of tour-life burnout and sparked by a real 4am hotel fire evacuation outside Boston, the song begins with a lone guitar arpeggio, intimate and unguarded, before piercing vocal harmonies flicker in and the whole thing ignites.

“It’s not really ‘what if I’m burnt out from touring”, Teitelbaum says. “It’s like, ‘what if I’m burnt out from just existing?’” That existential fatigue builds into one of the most anthemic moments on the album, all crashing drums and towering distortion, as she threads together body image, family tension, and the psychic weight of just trying to hold it together. It’s a confessional torch song for the end of your rope. Listen to ‘Event of a Fire’ HERE.

The song’s video stars up-and-coming French actress Ghjuvanna Benedetti and was directed by Emilé Moutaud. The video takes us into the day of a diving team and the internal burnout of one of the divers. It captures the moment when the ordinary aspects of her life clash with the weight of what she’s feeling inside.

Today’s single follows the metaphorical beating heart of the album ‘23’s A Baby’, the stripped-back introspection of ‘Two Times’ and the album’s crushingly catchy ‘T&A’ which Blondshell played on Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance HERE.

‘If You Asked For A Picture’ sees Teitelbaum once again teaming up with producer Yves Rothman to craft a collection as potent and emotionally charged as her acclaimed 2023 debut. The upcoming album brims with an urgency, ambition, and devastating potency hinted at on Blondshell’s 2023 self-titled debut, the specificity, self-examination, and nonchalant humour of which turned her into one of the most lauded new artists in recent memory. Pre-order ‘If You Asked For A Picture’ HERE.

Blondshell will celebrate the release of ‘If You Asked For A Picture’ with a sold out underplay on Friday 2nd May at Los Angeles’s Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, complete with freebies including stick & poke tattoos, a photo booth, and more.

On 28th May Blondshell will hit the road for her world-wide headline run. The tour includes a UK + European leg in September, featuring a sold-out night at London’s Electric Brixton, with a second on sale now. Blondshell will also be playing live in Brighton at Chalk on Wednesday 10th September with support from Westside Cowboy – Purchase your tickets HERE.

Ahead of this, she is set to support Fontaines DC at London’s Finsbury Park on 5th July and will embark on her US headline run, which includes sold-out shows at The 9:30 Club in DC and Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY. For all concert date tickets and more information see flyer below and visit https://www.blondshellmusic.com/tour.

